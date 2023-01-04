Hampton by Hilton

A Hampton by Hilton hotel is planned for Sebring. Pictured is a Hampton by Hilton in Las Vegas.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — A Hampton Inn, now known as Hampton by Hilton, is planned to be built on the north end of Sebring next to the Holiday Inn Express.

City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city’s Building Department received a set of plans for a Hampton for the property to the south of the Holiday Inn Express.

