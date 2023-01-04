SEBRING — A Hampton Inn, now known as Hampton by Hilton, is planned to be built on the north end of Sebring next to the Holiday Inn Express.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city’s Building Department received a set of plans for a Hampton for the property to the south of the Holiday Inn Express.
The city has a full set of plans – the sight plan and building plan, he said.
Noethlich said he saw the plans Wednesday, but did know how many rooms the hotel would have.
“It is a full-blown set of plans from site to building and they are leaving an out-parcel out front that looks like it is probably for sale, which would be just south of the Denny’s,” he said. Entry to it will most likely be off of Keiber Boulevard.
According to Hilton, Hampton by Hilton – including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 2,800 properties in 35 countries and territories around the globe.
The hotel chain was founded in 1984 as Hampton Inn. Hampton Inn and Suites was introduced in 1995. In 1999, Promus Hotel Corporation that included Hampton was bought by Hilton Worldwide for $3.7 billion.
Noethlich added that Culver’s is still planning for its location in Sebring. The Building Department has more updates from the restaurant chain, but he believes it is a site plan and not a full set of plans.
The Culver’s is planned for just north of where the old Jones Oil & Tire was at 1651 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, (where a skating rink was once located). A more current reference to the location is the new restaurant would be three properties north of Popeye’s.
Also, Noethlich said the city is working with the site developer for the property at the northeast corner of Bayview Street and U.S. 27. He believes the developer has tentative approval from the county on how they are going to connect to Bayview. They are still working on a couple of things with the Department of Transportation and it appears their permitting is done with the Southwest Water Management District.
The next step is for the developer to meet with city staff to see what their concerns are in reference to the site, he said.
There have been two or three businesses proposed for the property and city staff talked to some carwash representatives who were looking at one of the parcels, but they might not be “in the picture anymore,” Noethlich said.
There are four parcels planned for the property with one of them heavily planned, Noethlich said.
Reportedly a Chick-fil-A is planned for the property, but Noethlich could not comment on it.