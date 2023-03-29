Blankets for Refugees

Mochozi Bigelegele, left, and Martha Mlebinge, center, both originally from Congo, and Fatuma Hussein, right, originally from Burundi, hold handmade blankets they picked out at a Welcome Blanket giveaway event on March 21, 2023, in Burlington, Vt. The blankets were made by Vermont and out-of-state crafters as gifts for refugees to welcome them to the community as part of the national Welcome Blanket project.

 LISA RATHKE/AP PHOTO

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — “Welcome to the USA,” says a note attached to a hand-crocheted blanket of purple, white and gray stripes.

Hollie Shaner-McRae, of Burlington, who made the blanket as a gift for a refugee, wrote of her great-grandparents coming to the United States from Ukraine, Russia and Poland.

