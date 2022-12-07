LAKE PLACID — The music ministry of First Presbyterian Church will present a special Hanging of the Greens Christmas concert in the church’s historic sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. The concert will be a musical exploration of the meaning behind the symbols and decorations of the Christmas season and how they have developed through many centuries to proclaim the coming of Christ. The program will include such holiday favorites for congregational singing such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “The First Noel,” and “Joy to the World,” as well as performances by the church’s orchestra, adult and children’s choirs, and teen and adult handbell ensembles.
“The decorations and symbols of the Christmas season remind me a bit of the Sherlock Holmes mystery ‘The Musgrave Ritual,’” explains the church’s music director, Joshua Klatt. “In that story, a poem detailing the location of a hidden treasure is repeated by a family generation after generation without any comprehension of what they’re doing. Even though the words are familiar — and hold the key to a priceless treasure — they are completely in the dark and even a little bemused by their tradition. As you dig into it, many of the customs associated with Advent and Christmas have parallels in the history of ancient Israel or are designed to remind people of prophecies that were fulfilled hundreds of years after they given in the coming of Christ.”
One of the examples Klatt has been sharing with people is the symbolism of evergreen garlands. “Many people recognize them as a symbol of the promise of the eternal life in Jesus that believers receive by grace through faith,” he says. “What is easier to miss is how decorating with tree branches mirrors the instructions for the Old Testament Feast of Booths (Sukkoth), which, as the Book of Hebrews tells us, was intended as a reminder of the patriarchs who lived by faith as nomads and strangers looking for the fulfillment of God’s promises to Abraham. What we have when we put the two ideas together in our Christmas garlands is this great picture of the Christian life as a pilgrimage of faith as we trust in God to fulfill His promises to us in Jesus. That’s what these traditions are intended to do, to remind people of the Scriptures and point them back to Christ.”
If you have any further questions about the program, you may contact the church office at 863-465-2742 or check out the event on the FPCLP Music Ministry page on Facebook.