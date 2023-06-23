TALLAHASSEE — Leon County Superintendent of Schools Rocky Hanna has agreed to a settlement with the state, after Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in April sought potential sanctions against Hanna for allegedly defying state law. Diaz filed a complaint with the state Education Practices Commission, which has authority to discipline educators.

Diaz made what he described as “material allegations,” including a contention that Hanna defied a directive from Gov. Ron DeSantis when the Leon school district required use of masks to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The settlement said Hanna “neither admits nor denies, but elects not to contest the allegations” in Diaz’s complaint.

