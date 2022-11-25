Scrabble Dictionary-New Words

This photo shows the cover of the seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” released in November. The latest edition adds about 500 new words for Scrabble play. 

 MERRIAM-WEBSTER via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary: stan, sitch, convo, zedonk, dox and fauxhawk among them.

Out this month, the add-ons in the seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” join more than 100,000 words of two to eight letters. The book was last updated in 2018 through a longstanding partnership between Hasbro and Merriam-Webster.

