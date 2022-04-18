SEBRING — There have been months of no action on the proposed assisted living facility planned on the Harder Hall Hotel property, but the project’s architectural drawings are expected soon.
Attorney Robert Lubin, of Virginia, said Friday that he and his partner, who owns Zon Living Concepts, plan to move forward with the Harder Hall project.
“Our architect is finishing up the drawings. He is going to submit it and then we want to proceed,” Lubin said.
Lubin didn’t have time to elaborate on their plans.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Lubin informed him about a month ago that the architectural drawings for the project would be completed soon.
Lubin’s August letter to Noethlich stated the plan at that time did not call for renovating the historic hotel, but to have it demolished for the construction of a “replacement building.”
Lubin’s partner owns Zon Beachside Assisted Luxury Living in Indian Harbour Beach, near Melbourne.
In 2020 plans to renovate the Harder Hall property into an ALF were delayed by an unfavorable bond market.
Zon Living Concepts started selling bonds to finance the project, but the bond market was saturated.
The 12.28 acre Harder Hall Hotel property is located at 3141 Golfview Road with the owner listed as SFSL LP.
The Highlands County Tax Appraiser’s website shows the total building value as $1,137,524 and the total taxable value as $2,106,463.
The Harder Hall project is listed on the All Funds development group’s website.
The undated listing states, the SFSL, LP project raised $4,000,000 from eight EB-5 investors. They will take part in the conversion of the historic Harder Hall in Sebring. This $29,000,000 project will ultimately create a total of 134 jobs which can be counted by EB-5 investors.
Congress created the EB-5 Program in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.
In 1992, Congress created the Immigrant Investor Program, also known as the Regional Center Program, which sets aside EB-5 visas for participants who invest in commercial enterprises associated with regional centers approved by USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) based on proposals for promoting economic growth.