SEBRING — After the Harder Hall Country Club Golf Course closed May 30, the property owner is now requesting that the City of Sebring annex the portion of the property that is not already within the city limits.
The owner of the property, Jason Laman, of Laman Land Development LLC, Laman Field Maintenance LLC and Harder Hall Golf Club LLC, emailed City Administrator Scott Noethlich about the annexation.
Laman stated, “I am emailing again to ask the City of Sebring to annex the second half of Harder Hall Golf Club into the city. I did not think this was necessary, but am finding it is much more appealing for development to be part of the city.
“I hope this is still possible and a good thing for the city of Sebring.”
At its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, the City Council will consider a proposed ordinance annexing about 49 acres of the former Harder Hall Golf Course
The Harder Hall Golf Course that was designed in 1958.
In May, a course employee said the course had been sold with a portion of the property, 49 acres, planned for a multi-family residential development.
The proposed annexation area is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.