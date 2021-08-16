SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting the second and final reading of an ordinance to annex the southern portion of the now closed Harder Hall Golf Course.
At its Aug. 3 meeting, Council, upon the property owner’s request, passed a motion to annex about 49.369 acres of the former Harder Hall Golf Course on its first reading.
The golf course closed May 30 with word of a land sale and proposed residential development.
At the Aug. 3 Council meeting, Jason Laman, of Laman Land Development LLC and Harder Hall Golf Club LLC, said he wanted the 49 acres annexed into the city because the interested developer would need city water and sewer service.
The proposed annexation area is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.
The northern part of the golf course, that which is already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Harder Hall Golf Club, LLC to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.
A couple of area residents said they researched the Hallandale company and its developments. The residents noted the company has built low income housing in South Florida and they fear that may happen here.
City Clerk Kathy Halley said she received a call from a resident of the area who wanted to know about the annexation and what type of development would going into the area.
Haley told Highlands News-Sun that she informed the resident that there would be many steps, including approval by the Planning & Zoning Board, before a development would be given the OK for the property.