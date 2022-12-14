Former Wachovia Building downtown Sebring

The Blackmon family, which recently purchased Harder Hall, is interested in acquiring the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive, Sebring.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The St. Petersburg family that recently purchased Harder Hall would like to acquire the former Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood drive as part of the overall redevelopment of the historic hotel on U.S. 27.

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the Wachovia Building in February 2019 for $325,000.

