SEBRING — The St. Petersburg family that recently purchased Harder Hall would like to acquire the former Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood drive as part of the overall redevelopment of the historic hotel on U.S. 27.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the Wachovia Building in February 2019 for $325,000.
The City of Sebring has been seriously exploring relocating City Hall to the former bank building.
In August 2021, the City Council approved a proposal from Marmer Construction for the phase 1/design part of the project at a cost of $68,563, to provide a good estimate of the cost to renovate the building.
Robert Blackmon, of the Blackmon family that purchased Harder Hall, stated interest in the Wachovia Building in a Nov. 28 letter to CRA Executive Director Kristie Vasquez.
The Sebring City Council will discuss Blackmon’s proposal and its level of interest in the property at council’s next meeting on Tuesday.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the Blackmon group does not want it to be a confrontational exchange as they know the city is interested in the former bank building.
The Blackmon group is asking the CRA to approach the city and find out what their intention is and if it makes sense to renovate the building into city hall or could the property be better used by a private developer with a proposal like the Blackmon group, he said.
Technically, this opens a window for the CRA to advertise that there is an interested party and anyone else with interest in the building should submit a proposal to the CRA, Leidel said.
“Hopefully this will move the ball down the field a little bit faster and something will now actually happen with that Wachovia Building,” he said.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the City Council will have to make a decision whether to wait for the results of Marmer Construction’s findings on the cost to renovate the former Wachovia Building or allow the building to go through a disposition process, which would put the building in the private sector and perhaps on the tax rolls.
Blackmon’s letter to the CRA stated, “We are interested in acquiring the former Wachovia bank building located at 228 N Ridgewood Drive as part of the overall redevelopment of Harder Hall and consistent with four of the five action strategies outlined in the 2022 Community Redevelopment Plan.
“We envision using the first floor of the bank building as a restaurant, with the second and third stories continuing their current use as offices, administrative and conference room spaces.”
A portion of the office space would serve as the administrative offices of Harder Hall as there is not any office space to speak of currently, he said. The remainder of the office space could be used by other businesses as an incubator space, providing an initial location for companies either looking to relocate to Sebring, or to start in Sebring.
Blackmon requested that the CRA install floating docks at the waterfront to permit a water taxi Harder Hall would provide and operate as a method of bringing hotel guests to the downtown area. Adding the water taxi would expand the amenities hotel guests can access and provide for new business for existing businesses already located downtown.
In closing, Blackmon said, “Please accept this letter as a formal request to begin the process to enter into an agreement providing for the conveyance of the bank building to the Blackmon family or a related entity.
“We look forward to taking the next steps of the public process and are excited about the opportunity this property provides, both the growth of the downtown and waterfront areas, as well as to the hotel.”