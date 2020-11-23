SEBRING — The owner and operator of a Brevard County assisted living facility still plans to renovate Harder Hall, but the timeline has been delayed by an unfavorable bond market.
Highlands News-Sun reported in February that American Investor Immigration Funds LLC partnered with Zon Living Concepts, which operates Zon Beachside Assisted Luxury Living, Indian Harbour Beach, Brevard County. The plan was to covert the Sebring landmark hotel into an assisted living facility.
Zon Living Concepts started selling bonds for the project, but had been unable to raise funding in a saturated bond market.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the City sent a letter, seeking an update, within the past week to two of the Zon Living Concepts officials, who were going to renovate Harder Hall, but the City has not yet received a response.
Zon Living Concepts are part owners of Harder Hall with American Investor Immigration Funds, which purchased the hotel from the City of Sebring, he said.
Seeking an update on the project, in June the City of Sebring sent a letter to John Trewhitt and Greg Kennedy of Zon Living Concepts.
Kennedy responded, “It has definitely been and continues to be a challenging time especially in healthcare. We continue to adapt and adjust operations to keep the residents safe.”
Regarding Harder Hall, as with all construction projects it has slowed down but the intent is still to do the project with an adjusted timeline. Unfortunately, the project timeline is difficult to project at this time as the barriers are out of our control, he said.
The bond market continues to experience upheaval and while we expect that to return the projections we have been told is it would be third or fourth quarter at the earliest, Kennedy noted
“We are in continual conversations with various banking partners and we can keep you updated as the credit markets begin to open up again,” he said in closing.
The plan was to start construction in November 2018. Those plans got moved back to December 2018 and then the spring months of 2019, and then got delayed again last summer.
Harder Hall, a 1920s-era hotel at 3151 Golfview Rd., Sebring, has been vacant since 1986.