SEBRING — It’s historic, past its prime by decades and has been vacant since 1986, but now Harder Hall is primed to be renewed with a new owner.
The Blackmon Family of St. Petersburg paid $4 million in October for the property with the hotel that opened in 1928.
Robert Blackmon informed Highlands News-Sun recently it will take another four to six weeks to rehabilitate the old tennis pro shop at the historic hotel and make it work as a combination office and staging area for materials.
A company has been contracted to start work on the roof within the next 30 days, which should help stem some of the water intrusion that’s occurred over the years, according to Blackmon, to minimize any further damage as he prepares to restore the hotel.
The restoration will include work to stabilize some floors, walls and ceilings — some of which are down to the trusses, joists or studs — before giving tours.
“There’s not much left to the imagination,” Blackmon said of the interior. “It needs tons of work, but it is not undoable. Everything is in remarkably good structural shape.”
Many people have asked how soon it will reopen, and although he has 24 months to complete the work – by December 2024, Blackmon is prepared to go 36 months.
As a tie-in with Harder Hall, The Blackmon Family expressed that it would like to acquire the former Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood drive as part of the overall redevelopment of the historic hotel on U.S. 27.
Blackmon requested that the Community Redevelopment Agency install floating docks at the city’s waterfront to permit a water taxi that Harder Hall would provide and operate as a method of bringing hotel guests to the downtown area.
Harder Hall was built by the same developers who constructed the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.
The City of Sebring was a previous owner of the property that has seen several failed/stalled attempts to revitalize it including efforts last year. Despite raising $4 million toward the $29 million conversion costs, American Investor Immigration Funds LLC reported that a saturated bond market had delayed their timeline to renovate the building into an assisted living facility, to be run by Zon Living Concepts.
But, as recently as this past April, plans called for demolition to make way for a “replacement building.”