Harder Hall

Harder Hall, the historic 1920s hotel off U.S. 27, Sebring, was sold in October to The Blackmon Family of St. Petersburg who plan to restore it.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — It’s historic, past its prime by decades and has been vacant since 1986, but now Harder Hall is primed to be renewed with a new owner.

The Blackmon Family of St. Petersburg paid $4 million in October for the property with the hotel that opened in 1928.

