Harold Snider passed away on June 11, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born in Dalhart, Texas, on July 26, 1931. He was a resident of Lake Placid, Florida since 1989.
Harold accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 9. In his later years, he became a devoted student of Bible prophecy. He has also served in First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, Florida as an elder, teacher, choir member, and in other areas of service, since becoming a member in 1989.
In his youthful years, Harold lettered in football and track. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.
Harold earned a BA degree from Eastern New Mexico University in 1955 and an MBA degree in 1965 from the University of New Mexico. His military service consisted of eight years of service in the New Mexico National Guard (NMNG). For three of those years, Harold served as a full-time employee, serving both of its Army and Air Force components.
Harold’s survivors include his loving wife, Anne; daughters, Shanna Covington and Cheryl Clark; brother, Robert Snider; sister, Nancy Odell, as well as grand and great-grandchildren.
In 1961, Harold’s occupation commenced as a devoted employee of three different medical facilities, in which he served in various accounting positions as a controller or budget director. He retired in 1989.
Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid, Florida, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ray Cameron celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida. Memorial contributions in honor of Mr. Snider may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 326, Lake Placid, FL 33862-0326 or American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington DC, 20090-6812.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.