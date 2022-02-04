SEBRING — Prosecutors on Friday dropped two first-degree attempted murder charges against Isaiah Harris, one of the first defendants in Highlands County to demand a speedy trial since it was reinstated in January.
Prosecutors also dropped a third charge, discharging a firearm in public.
“Based on the facts and circumstances of this case, the state will not proceed,” prosecutor Nora Swaby wrote in her notice of non-prosecution for the charges against Harris.
Victim witnesses could not positively identify who had fired at them partly because the shooters stood under a street light at night. The four men – two firing from under the streetlight and two firing from a nearby home – ran around in the dark in the shootout.
The shooters from the house did not identify Harris as a shooter when first interviewed by detectives. Friends of the victims later texted that Harris had been one of the shooters, using his nickname “Cali.” The victims allegedly identified Harris from a photo lineup some days later.
Harris has continued to deny he was at the scene of the shooting.
He was released from the Highlands County Jail Friday, where he had been held since his Oct. 4 arrest.
“His family is very happy to have him home,” said Brad Wilson, his attorney.
The right to a speedy trial – guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment – was suspended by Florida Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice Charles Canady in March 2020 when COVID-19 swept across the nation. That’s also the point at which most in-person court appearances were replaced by online, virtual court in Florida.
The Constitution – and thus Florida’s laws – give defendants the right to demand that the state try him or her quickly. Once requested, the court must hold a speedy trial hearing (known as a calendar call) within five days and set the trial within the next 45 days.
Harris’ demand for a speedy trial may have forced prosecutors to weigh the likelihood of a successful prosecution against the time limits imposed by his speedy trial demand.
For adult defendants taken into custody after March 14, 2020, speedy trial provisions resumed Monday, Jan. 3. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada accepted Harris’ speedy trial demand, setting his pre-trial conference for Feb. 2, and his jury selection for Feb. 7 – which Wilson, agrees is within the legal timeframe.
“If an incarcerated defendant wants to bring a case to a conclusion quickly, that is when you normally would see a speedy trial,” Wilson said. “He has been in jail continuously since his arrest, including over Christmas.”
The right prevents a defendant from being held in jail for a long time, only to be found innocent. Speedy trials can also help defendants who have been denied bail or cannot pay the bail amount. That prevents them being held for years awaiting trial, which has occurred in some cases. It does not automatically set them free before a trial begins, however.
Stephen Milburn, 65, has been in jail for four years on two separate child sex cases.
His lawyer, Rhonda Whittaker, requested a speedy trial on Dec. 3 for sexual battery on a child and child abuse charges. Estrada held his calendar call on Dec. 6 and granted his speedy trial request on Dec. 10.
Prosecutors dropped two charges against Milburn – sexual battery on a child under age 12 and child abuse – on Jan. 7.
However, Milburn remains in jail and will be charged on four counts of sexual battery by custodial authority, two counts of lewd molestation, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and child abuse. That case is headed to trial.