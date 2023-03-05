SEBRING — Harrison Havery is one of five candidates vying for three seats on the Sebring City Council in the March 14 election.
Havery is a third generation downtown resident. His grandmother moved to Sebring and set her roots on South Commerce Avenue.
“That’s were my dad, Harry, was born and raised,” Havery said.
He attended South Florida State College and earned his bachelor’s degree in business supervision and management.
After college, he moved to Montana to do something completely different, he said. It turns out Montana is very cold, and that did not work out well for the Florida native.
“Coming back to Sebring after about two years in the cold, I realized how much I took Sebring for granted,” Havery said. “The community, the businesses, and the people are incredible. Coming back after gaining a new perspective made me realize that this is the place that I want to be.
“This is the community that I want to invest in and set roots in,” he said. “I believe that I can make a difference in the community now, and do not want to wait another 20-30 years before giving back and investing into the community.”
During high school, his first job was working for the Ostrowski family building chiropractic adjustment tables, Havery noted. They had a location in the industrial park near the racetrack, then they relocated to the industrial park downtown.
Then he took a part-time job at Wicks, Brown, Williams & Company during tax time.
“The partners and the team heavily invested into me, and eventually, the part-time time job turned into a full time position,” Havery said. “They helped me find my passion — bookkeeping and accounting. I would not be in the place I am today without them, and I will forever be grateful for the entire team.”
In 2019, he started Havery Services, LLC. In the beginning, the business was used for keeping track of income and expenses related to doing sound and lights for California Toe Jam (a local band his father started).
“Now we have a couple of excellent part-time staff, and we are working hard to help businesses with their bookkeeping.”
Havery said, “There are three things that I am working on now, during the campaign, and hopefully as a councilmember: supporting downtown growth, supporting businesses, and supporting local organizations that encourage positive growth.”
There are similarities in all three goals, and the common denominator is people, he said. “If we want to achieve these goals, we need to be intentional about growing relationships and caring for the community together. Not a single candidate has all the answers on their own, but we can get the best answers and solutions by working with individuals, businesses, and organizations.
“Sebring and Highlands County have invested into our family for many years, and I am very excited for a chance to give back as a member of the Sebring City Council,” Havery said in conclusion.