LAKE PLACID — Morgan Gregory Hartt, 38, of Lake Placid, was arrested by deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, for grand theft and burglary in Lake Placid.
According to arrest records, deputies responded to a burglary call on Sunday, Nov. 21 at a house under construction. Deputies were advised that the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford truck, later determined to be Hartt’s, was seen on surveillance camera and left abandoned in a grove half a mile away.
Deputies met with the first victim, the owner of the residence, who showed deputies video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showing a white male wearing a white shirt and shorts arriving at the residence on the previous evening, Saturday, Nov. 20, and walking towards the front door. The suspect on the video left less than 20 minutes later. No other vehicles were observed on the video for another 12 hours, reports said.
The victim reported $800 worth of construction equipment was stolen from inside the residence. Items stolen included a miter saw, compressor, air gun and surveillance camera. The second victim, a contractor, reported $1,340 worth of equipment had been stolen, including saws, drills and other tools. The residence did not have a door handle or lock, but instead was secured with a piece of rubber, according to reports.
Deputies later found Hartt in his silver Ford working on the vehicle. Hartt told deputies that the truck had broken down the day before and that he had been the only one driving it. While deputies questioned Hartt, a large hunting knife was observed in the vehicle. Deputies performed a stop and frisk on Hartt’s person due to safety concerns that he may have an additional weapon and may have been involved in a crime. During the search, Hartt refused commands and attempted to pull away from deputies, reports said.
Hartt was arrested and charged with two felony counts of grand theft more than $750 and less than $5,000, one felony count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail with a $15,000 bond.