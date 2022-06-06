SEBRING — The George Hensley Citizen of the Year Award is aptly named after Sebring’s former mayor and long-standing public servant of more than 30 years. This award recognizes an individual for noteworthy accomplishments, contributions to the community and significant community service efforts. The recipient is someone who’s selflessly and consistently done magnificent things for the good of our community.
The Sebring chamber took a different approach this year in the selection of this honoree. With a struggling economy in the front of everyone’s mind, the Sebring chamber chose someone who has made a significant impact on the local business community.
Casey Hartt began working with the Highlands County Tourism Development Council as a temporary consultant for seasonal marketing in August of 2015 and become the TDC’s lead marketing consultant a few months later. Revenues have more than doubled since she began.
While fiscal year 2014-15 earned a total tourism tax revenue of just over $400,000; fiscal year 2020-2021’s revenue were nearly 1.2 million. Over the past few years, she has worked diligently to establish Highlands County as a desired sports tourism location that has in turn brought thousands of regional and national visitors to our local hotels, restaurants, shops, and attractions. Through her hard work and determination, she has reshaped the way the county approaches tourism development and destination management to the benefit of the community.
“The impact she has made to our local business community through her efforts is hard to measure, but one could guess it has brought millions of dollars in additional revenue. There is no doubt that the 2021 George Hensely Citizen of the year, Casey Hartt, will continue to put Highlands County on the map as a unique tourism destination,” said Tenille Drury-Smith, president and CEO of Sebring Chamber of Commerce.