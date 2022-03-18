SEBRING — Morgan Gregory Hartt, 38, was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, criminal mischief and resisting an officer, after he broke into a home and threatened to kill the occupants.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports, dispatch received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, from the male victim noting that Hartt was breaking into the house and making verbal threats to kill. The victim remained on the phone while Hartt broke into the garage, gaining access through the garage door window.
The two victims retreated to the bedroom and locked themselves inside while remaining on the phone with dispatch. Hartt continued to make threats to kill the victims as he “hunted through the house to find them,” reports said.
The male victim armed himself with a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver before Hartt kicked open the bedroom door. Hartt made more threats and advanced on the victims. The male victim fired a single shot at Hartt, hitting him in the right shoulder. Hartt went to the floor while still making threats before getting back up and ran out of the bedroom, according to reports.
The victims watched Hartt through a glass door as he went into the kitchen, retrieved a large knife, and threw the knife at the glass door, breaking it. The victims retreated to the master bathroom and locked the door. Hartt continued to ransack the house and garage, resulting in over $1,000 in damages. The male victim remained on the phone the entire time until deputies arrived, reports said.
According to reports, earlier in the day Hartt had been asked to leave the victims’ residence. Hartt became angry and ran his finger along the female victim’s neck from ear to ear, stating “I can kill you any time I want.”
When deputies attempted to speak with Hartt at the hospital about what happened, Hartt became very aggressive and combative towards deputies. Upon being released from the emergency room, Hartt resisted being restrained and had to be physically removed from the hospital, reports said.
Hartt was taken to the Highlands County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one felony charge of criminal mischief $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.