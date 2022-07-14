Harvell says victim threatened to smother him with pillow

SEBRING — Was there a knife or not? It will be a question for the jury when they deliberate State vs. Geri German Harvell on Thursday.
Harvell told a jury Wednesday that he shot his stepson as the younger man advanced on him with a knife, but Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby says Harvell never mentioned the knife to detectives.
Though Harvell’s wife, Cathy, testified Monday that her son, Jason Hernandez, did not have a knife in his hand, a crime scene investigator found a pocket knife in his pants pocket immediately after the shooting.
Geri Harvell, 82, faces life in prison if the jury convicts him of second-degree murder. He also told jurors Wednesday that he shot Hernandez in self-defense after his stepson threatened him for weeks.
Harvell: Troubles in the home
The troubles began in April 2021, after Cathy Harvell convinced her husband to fly her son from Colorado to Florida to live in the couple’s Avon Park home. Hernandez quickly became difficult, Geri Harvell told the jury.
When Hernandez, 43, rode with Geri to a gas station, he hit his stepfather up for money.
“He comes out with two cases of beer,” Harvell said. “He asked me if I had $20.”
Brad Wilson, Harvell’s defense lawyer, asked his client on the stand: “Did Jason ever act violent toward you?”
“Yes sir.”
“Was it related to drinking?”
“Yes sir.”
His stepson grew belligerent whenever he drank, he said. On another occasion, his stepson shoved him and said, “Hit me, old man! Hit me, old man!”
Other threats
Harvell recounted other threats from Hernandez, including promises to harm him in his sleep.
“I’m going to come and smother you some night,” Harvell said, quoting Hernandez.
“He said, ‘I’m going to come in there some night with a ball bat and beat your head in,’” Harvell recounted.
When Geri Harvell tried to keep alcohol from Hernandez by banning it from his house, his wife let her son defy the ban, Harvell testified.
“She would let him sneak it into the bedroom,” Harvell told the jury.
Hernandez had undergone surgery in his lower intestines and was a Type 1 diabetic, Cathy Harvell said. She claimed he was dying of cancer, but Wilson said he found no medical records to support that.
Police to the home
Police and EMTs were repeatedly called to the home during the six weeks Hernandez was at their home. At one point, Hernandez was involuntarily committed for threatening to kill himself and for heavy drinking, Harvell said.
Though Cathy Harvell testified that her son was unhealthy and too weak to threaten the older man, neighbors testified that they saw Hernandez walking with a guitar strapped over his shoulder and on other occasions riding a bicycle to a park several miles from the home.
Hernandez’s behavior was also on display for neighbors. A neighbor testified that he saw Hernandez in the couple’s driveway with his shirt off, flexing his muscles. He also would stand in the driveway and stare menacingly.
Three witnesses
Three people witnessed the shooting: Geri Harvell, Cathy Harvell, and Hernandez. Though Geri Harvell told detectives Hernandez stood up, pulled his shirt off and said, “It’s you again” before advancing on him in the living room, Cathy Harvell has denied her son took a step toward her husband.
She testified against Harvell Tuesday, telling jurors, “My son never bothered anyone.”
Swaby cross examined Harvell about the moments leading up to the shooting. According to police, Geri Harvell was in his bedroom about 11 p.m. when he heard his wife and stepson arguing. His pistol was in the pocket of his bathrobe when he emerged. Hernandez was sitting in a recliner but stood when Harvell approached.
Though Geri Harvell told the jury he saw the blade of a pocket knife in the younger man’s clenched fist, Cathy Harvell said her son did not have a knife in his hand. She contends her husband shot her stepson out of anger.
No mention of a knife?
Swaby had Harvell refer to his statement to detectives from the night of the shooting and asked him why he didn’t tell the detectives about the knife. Harvell said he told police when they arrived, but not Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Melissa Kurtz, who recorded their interview with him.
Swaby asked him to identify the police officers he told that to and he could not remember their names or quite describe them on the stand.
She also asked him if he’d spoken to police about his stepson’s threats in the weeks before the killing and he said he had but they’d told him to lock his bedroom door. But he could not identify that officer.
Neighbors back Geri Harvell
On Wednesday morning, Harvell’s neighbors told jurors that Geri Harvell was in fear of Hernandez. He asked one neighbor to keep his guns so they’d be out of his stepson’s reach.
Wilson asked another neighbor about Cathy Harvell’s testimony that she’d never told anyone to mind their “f’ing” business when they asked about her son.
“I don’t like the F word, I don’t use it,” she said on the stand Monday.
“Cathy told me to mind my own f’ing business, all the time,” the neighbor said.
The knife that was, or was not, in Hernandez’s hand at the time of the shooting hangs over the trial.
Swaby: Harvell didn’t mention knife
Swaby says Geri Harvell never mentioned the knife to police, but Wilson believes sheriff’s detectives erred in not testing the knife after a crime scene technologist found the knife in the dead stepson’s pocket.
It remained in the evidence locker until police handed it back to Cathy Harvell some months after the shooting. The crime scene investigator said it is common practice to return property to the deceased’s family.
The trial continues at 10 a.m. today with Dr. Stephen Nelson, the 10th Judicial Circuit’s medical examiner. Nelson, who is recovering from a bout with COVID-19, will testify virtually about Hernandez’s cause of death. After that, the state will rest.
The jury will get the case Thursday after Swaby and Wilson give their closing arguments.