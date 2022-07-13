Harvell: Self-defense or gun fired in anger?

SEBRING — A jury of six women listened intently as a mother described how her husband shot her son to death in the couple’s Avon Park home on March 26, 2021.
Kathy Harvell told the courtroom that her son, Jason Hernandez, was not threatening her husband when 84-year-old Geri Harvell fired a single shot from his .380 caliber pistol into her son’s stomach.
“He only stood up, he didn’t take a step,” Kathy Harvell testified. She said her son fell back into a recliner and didn’t get back up.
Harvell’s defense lawyer, Brad Wilson, told the jury in opening statements that Hernandez, who had a blood alcohol level of more than .30 the night of the shooting, had been bullying both Geri Harvell and his wife since his mother allowed him to move in. Wilson also painted a picture of an elderly couple being terrorized in their home by a younger man with emotional problems.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Geri Harvell could be sentenced to 30 years in Florida state prison.
The shooting occurred after Geri Harvell emerged from the couple’s bedroom to find out why his wife and her son were arguing just before 11 p.m. Hernandez, who was sitting in a recliner, stood up when his stepfather entered the living room and asked what was going on. The defendant told Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Melissa Kurtz at the scene that Hernandez had taken off his shirt, said “Here we go again,” and moved toward him in a threatening manner.
“He gets up out of the chair there … he throws his shirt off, and comes at me, all hunched up like this,” Harvell told Kurtz during the interview that was played in court Tuesday. “Another step and he would be in my face, so that’s when I shot him. I did it in self-defense. One more step and he would be right on me.”
Though Kathy Harvell testified that her son “never bothered anyone,” her husband told the detective that his 43-year-old stepson had repeatedly drank alcohol to excess in the house, slamming doors, and at one point smashing a table. The son also gave his mother the middle finger “and she takes it,” he told Kurtz.
“I don’t trust him, he’s a mental case,” Harvell told Kurtz. “He gets mean, ornery in the house and everything else” when his sugar “gets out of whack.”
In her opening statement, Prosecutor Norda Swaby told the jury that Kathy Harvell tried to calm the rage her husband expressed toward her son. She said the older gentleman’s lingering resentment finally gave way when he shot and killed his stepson.
Wilson also raised the specter of a knife in Hernandez’s hand as he advanced on his client. A crime scene analyst said she found a knife in one of Hernandez’s pockets, but the arrest affidavit does not describe a knife in the younger man’s hands. Wilson also got Kurtz to admit that the knife had been returned to Kathy Harvell from the evidence locker. The detective told the jury that a victim’s effects are often returned to family members after homicides and that the knife had not been considered evidence.
Testimony continues this morning at 8:30 a.m.