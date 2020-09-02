NEW LONDON, OHIO — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the New London Police Department in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in finding this missing 15-year-old girl. Katiya Hunt disappeared from New London, Ohio on Aug. 31.
She may be traveling in a 2014 Black Chevrolet Cruz sedan with Ohio license plate number HBJ 2183. Katiya may travel to St. Johns or Tampa, Florida. She may be with an adult female and a male companion. Katiya is 5’3 tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has information about Katiya Hunt, you are urged to contact the New London Police Department at 1-419-929-3504, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.