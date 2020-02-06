LAKE PLACID — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Wilson Havery, 55, of Lake Placid, on Wednesday on an out-of-county warrant from Gwinett County, Georgia.
Deputies with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) were dispatched to a residence to serve a warrant on Havery for two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor using an electronic device, according to reports.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and that Havery will likely face similar charges locally as well as in Arizona. The Gwinett County Sheriff’s Office will extradite Havery back to Georgia.
Detectives believe that Havery has been soliciting photos of underage girls and are asking anyone who has had this type of contact with Havery to call 863-402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.com. Anonymous tips can always be made through the HCSO app or through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.