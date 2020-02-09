LAKE PLACID — Mark Wilson Havery, 55, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to face charges out of Gwinett County, Georgia for two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor using an electronic device.
On Friday, Feb. 7, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit served a search warrant on Havery’s house and electronics, including his phone, the report said. As a result, Havery now faces 300 more felony charges including:
• 170 counts of possession of child pornography
• 47 counts of transmission of child pornography
• 22 counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony
• 19 counts of conspiracy to transmit child pornography
• 17 counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor
• 16 counts of exposing himself in a lewd or lascivious manner to a victim under 16
• 9 counts of soliciting transmission of child pornography.
As a result, Havery’s bond was set to $2.882 million during first court appearance on Friday. According to the HCSO, a conviction on all counts for the maximum sentence would result in Havery facing 7,070 years in prison.
Havery is still facing the charges in Georgia and is under investigation in both Arizona and Highlands County for driving to Arizona to pick up a juvenile he met online and bringing her back to Highlands County, the release said. The minor was reported missing in Arizona.