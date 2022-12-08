Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Robert John Lee, who witnessed the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor as a 20-year-old civilian, sits in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.

 AUDREY McVOY/AP PHOTO

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.

That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more traveled to Hawaii from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony.

