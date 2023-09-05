Biden Hawaii Fires

Lahaina, Hawaii, residents, who are affected by a deadly wildfire that devastated the community, hug one another after a news conference in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 18.

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO, FILE

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Families were torn asunder. A community is reeling with grief. More than 100 people have perished and many more remain missing after flames and smoke barreled from the hills and annihilated the historic town of Lahaina.

But even in places overwhelmed by despair and devastation, the Hawaiian spirit known as ‘ohana endures.

