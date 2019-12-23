SEBRING — Although Margaret Hawley is retired, her plate is still very much full. Already busy with collecting dolls to give to children at Christmastime, she likes to paint and play her clarinet. This month she saw her children’s book republished alongside the publishing of her first novel.
The idea for “Lonesome Little Reindeer,” a children’s storybook about a lonely reindeer, came to her on the way home from a family Christmas party. “We sang Christmas songs, and of course one of them was ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’” said Hawley. “On the way home I was thinking there must be more than one important deer. So I just sat down and started writing about this little deer who did not get to go with Santa.”
This little reindeer, Charlie, would go on to follow a star in the sky and come across the manger of baby Jesus. Through Jesus, Charlie learns some important lessons that Hawley says are important for every child to learn.
First, everyone in God’s eyes is special. “Children in some families don’t feel special,” Hawley said. “But I wanted that message to get across. They are special.”
The second lesson Hawley hopes gets across is to look around and see the needs of others, that’s where joy comes from.
“Look around and see the needs of others, joy comes from giving to them.”
One way Hawley finds joy is through her doll collection.
Collecting dolls started on a trip to a thrift store where she picked up beautiful doll for only 50 cents. Through the years she picked up dolls at thrift stores and garage sales, cleaning them and dressing them to be given away to children in need. Hawley then gives them to various organizations such as the Moose Lodge, AdventHealth and Big Brothers, Big Sisters, who give them to the children at Christmastime. “I receive great joy from doing this,” Hawley said.
Collecting and dressing the dolls has become a community effort for Hawley. She says there is a woman in Avon Park whose sister comes to visit her and brings her doll clothes for Hawley’s dolls.
This Christmas season Hawley expects to give away 35 dolls.
After writing the children’s book, Hawley caught the writing bug and went to work on a manuscript she had started many years ago. This would become her first novel, “Always is Forever.” She wrote it in parts, the oldest part dating back over 30 years ago. Motivated by the publishing of “Lonesome Little Reindeer” and with some encouragement from her daughter, she wrote the opening to the book. Now “Always is Forever” can be found on Amazon.com along with her children’s book. Both books are expected in bookstores soon.
The story depicts a young woman who gives up her baby only to have the child and the child’s estranged father coming back into her life years later. “It makes me cry every time I read it.”
Hawley says the book is very touching. “Whenever I give it away I put a tissue inside to wipe away the tears.”
Hawley did all the illustrations for “Lonesome Little Reindeer” herself. When she has free time, she also enjoys painting. Her home is adorned in some of her own paintings and even has one hanging in the office at The Bluffs.
Anyone who is interested in helping Hawley out with dolls, material or thread for clothing can reach her by phone at 309-453-5904.