AVON PARK — A warrant was issued for the arrest of Derrick Tarome Hawthorne, Jr., 22, of Avon Park, after an attempted traffic stop near the Avon Park Walmart on Nov. 17.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office were at the Avon Park Walmart on an unrelated case when Hawthorne was spotted exiting the building and getting into a Maroon Nissan Versa. Deputies checked with dispatch and were told that Hawthorne did not have a valid driver's license and was on felony probation, according to reports.
Deputies attempted to get behind Hawthorne's vehicle to perform a traffic stop but Hawthorne drove out of the parking lot and into Murphy's gas station. Deputies observed Hawthorne's car parked but did not see Hawthorne. The vehicle was still running and the driver's side window was down approximately four inches and the doors unlocked. Deputies observed in plain view a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, a clear bag containing a white substance, a black handgun laying in the driver's side floorboard and a black rifle missing the stock in the back floorboard, reports said.
Once additional deputies arrived, they entered Murphy's to look for Hawthorne but he was not there. Surveillance video showed Hawthorne getting out of his vehicle and getting into a Gray Ford F-150. The Ford drove off after deputies pulled into the gas station parking lot, according to reports.
A K-9 deputy alerted to something in the vehicle and a search was conducted. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a digital scale, an empty .40 caliber magazine and $228.50, where $270 of it was found "in a dealer fold, commonly used in dealing narcotics." Deputies also recovered the items out in plain sight that included 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of marijuana, a black 9mm handgun and a black .22 caliber rifle, reports said.
A warrant was issued for Hawthorne's arrest and he was taken into custody on Nov. 25 and charged with one felony count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, one felony count of possession of a vehicle know to sell drugs, one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession, one misdemeanor count of driving on suspended license and two counts of probation violation.