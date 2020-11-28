SEBRING — A verbal altercation over a red bag led to weapons charges for a pair of Sebring residents on Tuesday. Sherman Daneil Hawthorne Jr., 26, of Lake Placid and Angelina Belen Vasquez Rodriguez, 30, of Sebring, were involved in a verbal altercation on Tuesday morning with two other individuals at the boarding house where they all lived, according to reports.
After receiving a 911 call with an open line, officers from the Sebring Police Department were dispatched to a residence where they were told by the two victims that Hawthorne had been in a physical altercation with the second victim but both parties decided not to prosecute. Hawthorne and Rodriguez share a room and the two victims rent another room in the house. During the altercation, Rodriguez was in possession of a red bag that Hawthorne was trying to get back from her. Hawthorne made statements to Rodriguez "Give me my bag" and "Give me the gun," according to reports.
The second victim told officers that he never saw a gun but that Rodriguez had disappeared into her room and returned empty-handed. He also told officers that he had seen Hawthorne in the common areas of the residence and in Hawthorne's room with a black and silver handgun, reports said.
After obtaining a search warrant, a search of Rodriquez's room found the red bag hidden in the dirty clothes hamper. Inside the red bag officers found a gray t-shirt wrapped around a silver and black semi-automatic 9mm handgun. The serial number had been filed down on the frame and deeply scratched through on the barrel, reports said.
Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is in the Highlands County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Hawthorne was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of violation of a risk protection order. He is in the Highlands County Jail on a $10,500 bond.