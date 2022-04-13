LAKE PLACID — Newly elected Town Council members Nell Frewin-Hays, Greg Sapp, and Mayor John Holbrook took the oath of office from Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman at Monday’s regular council meeting.
Hays is the only newcomer to the council; Sapp and Holbrook are already members. Holbrook votes in the case of a tie in a vote from the four council members.
Holbrook ran unopposed. He, Hays and Sapp will serve a four-year term.
After repeating the oath with their right hands raised, they signed their oaths of office on a table before the dais. With that, it was right to business with the council approving a consent agenda that included approval of the March council meeting’s minutes, financial reports and monthly bills.
This is the first time since 2010 that a third candidate sought election to the council, according to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office. Debra Ann Worley, who served on the Town Council for 20 years, was nine votes shy of retaining her seat.
The rest of the council consists of Ray Royce and Charles Wilson as council members.
Royce opened the meeting with a discussion about the Florida Department of Transportation’s plans for the intersections of Dal Hall Boulevard and Interlake Boulevard with U.S. 27. The department has been resurfacing the north-south route through the center of the state for some months and is now a mile or so north of those intersections.
“They have some intersection improvements planned, but we aren’t sure what they have going on,” Royce said. “We made some verbal inquiries, and we’re getting mixed verbal responses.”
The council approved a motion to have Town Attorney Bert Harris write a letter to FDOT “to let us know the projects they’re planning for additional improvements in the future,” as Royce suggested.
The council also discussed improving the intersection of Dal Hall Boulevard and Main Avenue at Journal Plaza — The Shops on Main. Wet Dog Brewing Company, Morty & Edna’s, Blueberry Patch Fine Gifts, and other plaza businesses are getting busy. Not only that, but the Saturday morning Farmer’s Market, which has live music and artisan and food booths, draws a large crowd.
The success of those businesses has led to a bit of a parking and traffic jam where Dal Hall Boulevard hits the town’s main street, also known as County Road 17. Because it is a county road, Royce, town planners and county officials met at the site to discuss ways to regulate traffic there. Answers include a three-way stop sign, striping, or other signaling and signage.
Assistant Town Administrator and Engineer Joe Barber updated the council on the $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant the town will use to build an advanced wastewater treatment plant.
Barber has asked the council to give him guidance on the next steps in the project, including the type of wastewater plants to build, how much capacity each plant will have, and other details he needs before design and construction can begin.
He also told council members that the state DEP had agreed to reimburse town staff for the work on the project, but “now they have only agreed to fund one new position that was created to manage this project,” he wrote in his report.
The council will have a special meeting in two weeks to finalize those decisions.