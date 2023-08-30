Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Residents gather at a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting a day earlier, in Jacksonville, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE (AP) — A campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University, the president of the historically Black institution said Monday.

Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida, and begin putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw.

Recommended for you