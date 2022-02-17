SEBRING — Two or three times a year, Highlands County Fire Rescue holds its three-class fire apparatus pump operator series as part of its pre-certification requirements for pump operator.
Pump operators must understand emergency vehicle operations, fire service hydraulics, fire-related physics and chemistry, and successful relay operations. The course is designed to prepare firefighters for service as fire department driver-engineers. Highlands County Fire Rescue requires all its firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians to be dual certified as firefighter/medic or firefighter/EMT.
To be certified as a fire service apparatus and pump operator in the state of Florida, an individual must successfully complete 90 hours of basic certification training for apparatus and pump operators and pass a state written examination.
The course, which breaks down into three classes that are 45 hours and held over multiple days, covers three aspects: fire service hydraulics, apparatus operations, and aerial operations. Fire Rescue personnel partner with South Florida State College, as part of the college’s fire science program, and Sebring International Raceway to conduct classroom work and in-the-field training.
The most recent class began in December 2021 and finished this month. Classes are not just attended by Highlands County Fire Rescue volunteer and paid personnel, firefighters from other municipalities also take advantage of the course.
Participants also included personnel from the City of Avon Park and the City of Sebring fire departments. The first two classes had 21 people and the last class in the series had 15.
In December, the first class covered hydraulics on fire apparatus, including pump operations, water pressure, body mechanics, drafting and using alternate water sources.
Class participants came together again in January to train on apparatus operations, including truck maintenance, operating the pump and water shuttling.
Crews simulated pumping water long distances by hooking one engine up to a fire hydrant and running hose lines to a distance truck, with those crew members relaying information back to the first engine about pressure and water amount.
For the third and final class in February, class attendees covered aerial operations including positioning the truck ladder during an incident and placement of the truck to keep the ladder stable, along with driving practice as aerial trucks are wider.
Fire personnel used the training tower at South Florida State College. They trained in shifts, safely climbing up and getting on to the tower roof and maneuvering back down the ladder.
After the first two classes, participants can sit for the pump operator state certification exam. Completion of the third class is required by many fire departments before their personnel can respond on an aerial apparatus to a call.
By completing the three-class training, personnel gain knowledge of maintenance, operation and safe use of fire department engines and aerial apparatus.