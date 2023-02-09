SEBRING — A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive in Sebring on April 18–20 to examine all aspects of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has to comply with numerous standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health, safety issues, and best practices.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available on the CFA website at www.flaccreditation.org under the standards tab.

