SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 this week in a joint operation with the U.S. Marshalls targeting sex offenders failing to register an email address or online screen name.
HCSO recently concluded Operation Disconnect, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals and Probation & Parole, that targeted sex offenders who were found to have unregistered internet accounts, which is a violation of the terms of their probation. During this operation, electronic devices – such as, but not limited to, phones, computers and even gaming devices – were examined looking for unregistered accounts. The devices are also taken to be examined, which could lead to additional charges being added to those individuals who were arrested. The operation resulted in a total of 25 arrests.
Some suspects were charged with a handful of violations while some were charged with as many as 105 counts of sex offender violations, such as failing to register email addresses and/or internet identifiers. According to the arrest reports, an “internet identifier” is any designation, moniker, screen name, username or other name used for self-identification to send or receive social internet communication. These identifiers could be email addresses, usernames on social media platforms, or even usernames on a video game console service.
Arrested Tuesday, Aug. 11: Prince Phillip Cody, 49, of Lake Placid (warrant); Andrew Tyrone Crump, 31, of Sebring; Gabriel Hernando Gutierrez, 50, of Sebring; Jonathan Lugo, 35, of Sebring; and Jeffrey Harold Parsons, 56, of Lorida.
Arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 12: Timothy Earl Barber, 52, of Avon Park; Frank Allen Baxter, 61, of Okeechobee; David Bruce Cerling, 50, of Lake Placid; Willie Jerome Crumity, 63, Avon Park; Stanley Kent Heuerman, 61, Sebring; Magdaleno Malagon Villegas, 67, Sebring (warrant); and Yair Manuel Vegas, 21, of Avon Park.
A total of nine were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 13: Paul Francis Federico, 64, Sebring; Christopher Douglas Friend, 27, Sebring; Ricky Lynn Mattox, 60, Lake Placid; Michael Ortiz, 53, Sebring; Timothy Lee Pearson, 32, Sebring; Paul Roy Peters, 33, Sebring; Kevin Leroy Rice, 48, Sebring; Jefferson Davis Scales, 54, Sebring and Robert Adam Warren, 32, Lake Placid.
Other suspects arrested during the Operation included: Quindre Randolph, 35, of Avon Park, was arrested on three counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age; William Eugene Martin, 29, of Sebring, was arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography; Alton Williams, 54, of Avon Park, arrested on a warrant from Texas as an absconded sex offender; and William Goodhue, 52, of Sebring, on a warrant for felony battery. Goodhue is a suspect in a sexual assault case.
“We want to thank our partners with the US Marshals Service and Probation and Parole for their assistance with this operation,” HCSO officials said. “We hope this sends a message to the sex offenders in our county that unless they want to go back to jail, they should make sure they follow the rules. This just goes to show them that we take our responsibility to monitor their activities very seriously.”