SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on a suspected marijuana grow house on Thursday and discovered more than 215 pounds of marijuana.
Boris Joel Rodriguez Fernandez, 47, of Miami and Yoexnis Delgado Castro, 38, of Hialeah, were arrested Thursday morning after deputies found them at a residence on W. Josephine Road in Sebring where a warrant was being served. The warrant was obtained when deputies believed that a marijuana grow house was in operation there, according to reports.
During the service of the warrant, deputies found 229 potted marijuana plants along with several bags of cut marijuana. The plants had been specialized marijuana cultivation facilities and had a total weight of 215 pounds, reports said.
Fernandez and Castro were found on the premises and both men told deputies that they were there to do some maintenance work on the property. Fernandez and Castro said that they had only arrived a few minutes prior to deputies and the combination to the gate’s lock because the property owner had given it to them. They were the only people found on the property. The men claimed that they had gained entry to the property through the gate and locked it behind them as they entered. Both men denied any involvement in the building or operation of the grow house, according to reports.
Fernandez and Castro were both charged with one felony count of drug equipment possession, one felony count of marijuana trafficking in excess of 25 pounds, one felony count of marijuana possession over 20 grams, one felony count of drug production and one felony count of possession of a structure knowing it will be used for manufacturing drugs. Fernandez and Castro are being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond on the marijuana trafficking charge. The other four charges carry a combined bond amount of $8,000.