SEBRING — A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested Tuesday and charged with nine felonies after an investigation revealed he had faked doctor’s notes to extend his medical leave on three different occasions.

Jore Arnold Stanberry, 41, was booked into the Highlands County Jail at 4:35 p.m. and charged with three counts of altering a public record, three counts of falsifying a document while a public servant and three counts of passing a forged instrument. All are third-degree felonies.

