AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Post 2247 made Christmas a little more special on Friday for the residents at the Oaks at Avon.

Monica Gregory, the Admissions and Marketing director, said she, Administrator James Spadola, and the entire staff and residents at the Oaks at Avon “could not be more grateful, appreciative and humble that the HCSO chose our facility to donate to this year for the holidays. My heart is so full.”

