AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Post 2247 made Christmas a little more special on Friday for the residents at the Oaks at Avon.
Monica Gregory, the Admissions and Marketing director, said she, Administrator James Spadola, and the entire staff and residents at the Oaks at Avon “could not be more grateful, appreciative and humble that the HCSO chose our facility to donate to this year for the holidays. My heart is so full.”
Officer Shannon Purvis approached Gregory about being picked to receive the donations. “I think my heart skipped a couple of beats,” Gregory said.
“These beautiful residents of ours are like our family to us. Some patients come in for short term, inpatient aggressive rehab and some of our patients become long-term residents and we are their home. Either way, we set goals for each patient and family member that comes in the doors. ...
“With the last two years of the skilled nursing facility and rehab world, we are so happy to be able to open our doors again for our residents to have their loved ones visiting like ‘normal’, residents eating in the dining room like ‘normal’ and just being able to get entertainment back up and going to make them feel like they are home away from home,” Gregory said.
Hundreds of items – from blankets, socks, toiletries, chapsticks, games, crosswords, and more – were donated.
This is the second year that the Explorers Post has delivered Christmas to a nursing home/assisted living facility in the county. Last year’s recipients were at Fellowship Home at The Fairway.