SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit is currently investigating the in-custody death of inmate Justin Wade Robinson, 39.
Robinson was arrested and booked into the Highlands County Detention Facility on April 5, on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted felon, and resisting an officer without violence.
On the morning of April 7, Robinson became unresponsive inside his assigned housing unit. The post deputy immediately began to render aid and requested the Medical Division unit to respond. Detention deputies, nursing staff, and a physician’s assistant found Robinson without a pulse. An AED was used in an attempt to resuscitate Robinson, and CPR was administered until the arrival of EMS.
Robinson was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 2:58 p.m. on April 9, 2023.
During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Robinson was lying on his assigned bed at the time he became unresponsive. There is no evidence which leads the detectives to believe Robinson committed suicide and he was not involved in any type of altercation with other inmates or Detention Facility staff prior to becoming unresponsive.
The Criminal Investigations Unit is in the early stages of an investigation and some of the information provided is subject to change.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will have additional information regarding the cause of death after the body has been examined by the District 10 Medical Examiner.
As is the case with all in-custody deaths, a thorough Administrative Review of all the facts will be completed.