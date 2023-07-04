A confrontation Sunday night at a Sebring home ended with a man dead in the driveway.
The name of the 27-year-old Sebring man has not yet been released by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting at a home on Snapper Drive.
At this time, sheriff’s officials have said that the man confronted the resident of the Snapper Drive home. It is unknown from information available as to whether or not he was armed.
Sheriff’s officials said there have been conflicting accounts, and detectives are trying to sort out the facts.
Sheriff’s Office reports state that deputies were called to the home just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim lying in the driveway.
Emergency Medical Services transported him to AdventHealth Sebring, 1.4 miles and a four-minute drive away. The man later died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s officials said the man’s family may have invoked Marsy’s Law, which provides privacy and protection from harassment by keeping a victim’s name confidential.
At this time, sheriff’s officials said, all persons involved have been identified by law enforcement, and the investigation is still open.