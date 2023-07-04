Shooting death investigation - map

A shooting took place Sunday night at a home on Snapper Drive in Sebring, which runs between Valerie Boulevard and Pompano Drive, in an area just west of Memorial Drive and Lake Sebring. A 27-year-old man was killed. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has the incident under investigation.

 GOOGLE.COM/MAPS

A confrontation Sunday night at a Sebring home ended with a man dead in the driveway.

The name of the 27-year-old Sebring man has not yet been released by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting at a home on Snapper Drive.

