SEBRING — Users of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office mobile app found out this week that jail inmate search has returned.
“The website is next,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
He said the restored mobile app should allow users to search jail inmate information, including mugshots, just as they could do before a cyberattack hit the Sheriff’s Office on May 27 last year.
Dressel said Tuesday that he and other officials hope to have the website version for desktop and laptop browsers back up and running soon. It represents one the last remaining lost capabilities to get restored since last May.
He said last month that the Sheriff’s Office has had to “rebuild from scratch” and wait for outside vendors. Not having the ability to search online via a public user-friendly format has slowed down sheriff’s officials, too. Dressel said he found it easier to search the website than several internal portals.
Another clean-up task, Dressel said, will involve having someone input paper-based and handwritten files and reports into the system for easier retrieval, research and cross-referencing. That task has not been assigned, to his knowledge.
Some of the reports don’t even have a CAD number, he said, referring to the computer-assisted dispatch coding system that helps reference and retrieve archived reports.
The Sheriff’s 911 Consolidated Dispatch did not go down with other systems after the cyberattack, but access to information suffered. Sheriff’s officials said dispatchers had to find workaround methods, including pencil and paper, similar to the 1990s, pre-database era.
Other systems affected, for weeks or even months, included the public’s ability to submit a crime report digitally or to email employees or Sheriff’s Office departments. Other agencies could not access reports remotely, whether traffic citations or homicide investigations.
Those capabilities have since been restored.
