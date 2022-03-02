AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the name of the victim of the Feb. 22 murder in Avon Park. They are hoping that someone can help them make contact with the family of Madeline Durning, 50, also known as Shyanna Casey or “Shy.”
“We normally do not release a victim’s name until family have been notified, but this time we are releasing the name in hopes of finding her family. ... We know she was from Pennsylvania,” HCSO officials state.
Durning’s body was found behind a local business along U.S. 27 in Avon Park.
Carlos Martinez, also 50, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.
Anyone with information about Durning’s family or about the case is asked to call Det. Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlands.org.