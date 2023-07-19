Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and child neglect in connection with a shooting that took place shortly after 9 p.m. Monday on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring.
Sheriff’s officials stated Graham involved himself in a domestic dispute that took place at a home on Sturgeon Drive. As a truck drove away from the residence with multiple children inside, Graham allegedly fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.
One of the rounds struck an 11-year-old boy in the jaw, and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face from debris. The boy was airlifted to a trauma center where he is in stable condition, and the girl was treated and released.
“We have been told that family members are trying to not only hinder the investigation but also are actively working to hide Graham from us,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “I want his family to know that if we find out you have helped him avoid being captured and facing justice for this reckless act that almost killed a young boy, we will pursue criminal charges against you, as well.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (TIPS on your cell phone) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could result in a cash reward.