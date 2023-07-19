Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and child neglect in connection with a shooting that took place shortly after 9 p.m. Monday on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring.

Sheriff’s officials stated Graham involved himself in a domestic dispute that took place at a home on Sturgeon Drive. As a truck drove away from the residence with multiple children inside, Graham allegedly fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

