Do not touch it if you find it. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information to locate a handgun used in an Aug. 5 shooting in Lake Placid.
HCSO has arrested a suspect, Cameron Lee Rios, in connection to the shooting. However, the handgun is still missing. HCSO officials said they believe someone knows where it is and the a reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers may reveal its whereabouts.
The shooting took place near Cherry and Holly streets in the Leisure Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid. Officials said the gun could be anywhere or anyone could have it. Whether the gun is found in a ditch or if it is known who may have the gun, they say do not touch it. Assume, like any other firearm, that it is loaded. Law enforcement wants to find the gun before it winds up in the wrong hands or a child finds it.
Deputies are looking for a Springfield Hellcat 9mm with an ADE red laser and a Swampfox sight, which is attached to the gun. The gun in the photo is the same gun model used in the shooting but is not the actual gun used.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered through Heartland Crime Stoppers for a tip on the gun’s location. As always, with Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous. To report tips, call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com and go to “Submit a Tip.” Also call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200. Refer to case HCSO23OFF005729 when speaking to authorities.
Rios remains in custody at the county’s jail with a $250,000 bond. On Aug. 5, officials say, a large group of young people gathered in a wooded area to party. Early in the morning, there was an altercation between some of the young men. Allegedly Rios shot into the crowd and a 19-year-old female was shot twice and a 16-year-old male from Okeechobee was found to be bleeding from the abdomen. HSCO said the girl was out of the hospital but did not immediately know the status of the Okeechobee teen’s condition.