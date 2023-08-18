Do not touch it if you find it. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information to locate a handgun used in an Aug. 5 shooting in Lake Placid.

HCSO has arrested a suspect, Cameron Lee Rios, in connection to the shooting. However, the handgun is still missing. HCSO officials said they believe someone knows where it is and the a reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers may reveal its whereabouts.

Recommended for you