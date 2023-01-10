TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court Friday upheld the convictions of a South Florida health-care executive on charges of fraud, illegal kickbacks and money laundering. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Philip Esformes, who was found guilty in 2019 in what federal prosecutors described at the time as the “largest health care fraud scheme charged by the U.S. Justice Department.”

Esformes, whose businesses included nursing homes, was accused of defrauding the Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to Friday’s ruling. That included such things as bribing doctors to improperly refer patients to his facilities and billing for unnecessary and expensive medical services.

Recommended for you