SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will be given by appointment only starting on Friday, April 29. Anyone who wants a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster can call 863-382-7272 to make an appointment.
“As we move out of COVID-19 response mode and into more normal clinic operations, it is necessary to focus our limited staffing resources on more structured schedules,” said Shane Lockwood, DOH-Highlands administrator. “I apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause, and urge people to call and make an appointment for a time that works best for therm.”
Clinic hours at the Sebring location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Residents can also get information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from their primary care provider and at most local pharmacies and urgent care centers, on the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Response website at floridahealhtcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/ , or by searching their zip code on the Vaccines.gov website at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing services are still available through NOMI Health in the front parking lot at the DOH-Highlands Sebring location, 7205 S. George Blvd. Hours for testing are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.