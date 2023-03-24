SEBRING — It was time for public comment on a public comment that was a bit confusing for some at Tuesday’s meeting of The School Board of Highlands County.
After the 20-day review period of the proposed middle school health education curriculum (Relationships Under Construction — RUC), there was one comment that was summited online.
RUC was on the School Board’s agenda for comment on the public comment about RUC. Since there was only one submitted comment during 20-day review period, that was the only item that could be addressed for those wishing to speak on the RUC agenda item at Tuesday’s board meeting.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said, “This is just in regards to the public comment, the board is not voting on it.”
Earl Claire of Lake Placid said he didn’t read the comment, but wanted to speak in favor of RUC and hoped the board would adopt it,
“It has been a long haul. Lots of hours. Lots of citizens. Let’s get it done,” he said.
Jesse Sapp said he is in favor of RUC, not the lead up to RUC, but the portions that were approved with the RUC.
Health Committee member Lauren Bush said she glanced over the posted RUC slides, which appeared to be culled from what was presented at previous board meetings.
Her concern is that there is still some missing information. Is that the full curriculum? Is there other curriculum? Are there worksheets or other components that will be given?
Howerton repeated this is just concerning the public comment, but Bush seemed to not understand that general comments on RUC were not being accepted.
The one comment submitted during the 20-day review was from Virginia Keimel who stated, “I reviewed every page that was presented online and found it very interesting and should be helpful to our middle-schoolers. There is nothing in the presentation that should be objectionable to any responsible parent.
“This is so much better than what I experienced back in the 1950s.”
The School Board will vote on adoption of Relationships Under Construction at its next meeting on April 11.