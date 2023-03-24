Jesse Sapp

Parent Jesse Sapp speaks at Tuesday’s meeting of The School Board of Highlands County.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — It was time for public comment on a public comment that was a bit confusing for some at Tuesday’s meeting of The School Board of Highlands County.

After the 20-day review period of the proposed middle school health education curriculum (Relationships Under Construction — RUC), there was one comment that was summited online.

Recommended for you