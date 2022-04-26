SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has over 50 applicants thus far for the Health Education Review Curriculum review committee being formed to examine what instructional program the district will utilize next school year for sex education.
The application deadline is 4 p.m., Friday, April 29.
In recent weeks, parents have voiced their concerns about the sex education curriculum and how it was being presented to students.
At the April 5 School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced the iMAD program would be dropped and a committee will be formed to review sex education programs for “brand new” curriculum.
The iMAD (I Make a Difference) program from the Heartland Rural Health Network has been the health/sex education program taught to the school district’s sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.
Longshore initially said the committee would have 15 members, including eight educators, four parents and three community members to review the curriculum.
But, she announced recently, based on the high level of interest in serving on the Health Curriculum Review Committee, she has increased the number of members (to 25). The committee will be comprised of: eight educators, eight parents of students enrolled in public school, eight community members and the School Board Chair.
The applications can be filled out online, she noted. “They will come to me and I will choose the committee making sure and ensuring that we have representation from all the stakeholder groups.”
The committee will also review Purpose Prep for the high schools, but for the middle schools it will be seeking “brand new” curriculum, Longshore said.
The following statement is on the committee application, “In this committee, we encourage a civil and respectful conversation. Be willing to explain why you feel how you feel, but also be willing to listen to the other party explain their perspective.”
As of Thursday morning the district had received 55 applications.
The application for the committee is online at: https://bit.ly/3xbtgLB.