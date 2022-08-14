Lauren Bush

Lauren Bush speaks at a school board meeting.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Health Education Curriculum Review Committee will have its second meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, at Sebring Middle School.

According to the district, at this meeting the committed members, working in groups, will begin to evaluate each curriculum submission using the grade level rubrics, which were revised at the last meeting (July 25) based on input from the committee.

Recommended for you