SEBRING — The Health Education Curriculum Review Committee will have its second meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, at Sebring Middle School.
According to the district, at this meeting the committed members, working in groups, will begin to evaluate each curriculum submission using the grade level rubrics, which were revised at the last meeting (July 25) based on input from the committee.
The submitted curriculum materials to be evaluated are:
• Relationships Under Construction (local submission from the Choices Pregnancy Center)
• Comprehensive Health and Essential Health from Goodheart-Willcox publishers
• Teen Health from McGraw Hill.
• Health Smart from Education Training and Research publisher.
The work of this committee is greatly appreciated, School Board Coordinator of Communications John Varady said. “A comprehensive review of curriculum takes time and effort, and we thank the committee members for their commitment to this endeavor.”
At the July 26 School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said at the first meeting there were 20 committee members and about 10 from the community present.
The rubric is built around our standards and our strands and our benchmarks, she noted. Every individual in the committee will take that rubric and they will score each one of the curriculums that we have for sixth-grade, seventh-grade and eighth-grade.
At the July 26 School Board meeting, committee member Lauren Bush said she is willing to put the work in that is necessary on the committee and is willing to work for free as long as the kids reap the benefits, but she had concerns.
“The curriculum committee that we formed here is eerily familiar to our 2015-16 vetting process,” she said.
At the April 5 School Board meeting it was promised that there would be local values and concerns that would shape our curriculum and our rubric, Bush said.
“We have already stepped down the road of having a rubric that is going to dictate to us how we are going to score the curriculum,” she said. “There is no ability for us to shape or give opinion to assess what is appropriate.”
The committee was formed to give local input on values and concerns, but its ability to do that has been “compromised and retracted,” Bush said.
During the latter part of the 2021-22 school year, parents voiced concerns about the iMAD sex education program, which was taught to the school district’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.
At the April 9 School Board meeting, Longshore said the district would not be using the iMAD curriculum in the 2022-23 school year and a committee would be formed as part of the process to find an appropriate sex education program.