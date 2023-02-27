LAKE PLACID — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is cautioning the public of the presence of blue-green algae blooms at three sites in the area: the Lake Glenada boat ramp, Blue Lake on the western shore, and the Lake Placid boat ramp. Blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood. Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic, even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Recommended for you