Vegan Raw Food Group (Heartland Vegan Society) — meets the second Thursday each month. Learn to prepare healthy, plant-based dishes free of gluten and added oils. Call Bren at 863-385-5413.

Highlands County Ostomy Support Group — Has canceled its April meeting. Call Helen James RN at 863-381-7780.

Parkinson’s Support Group — Presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Change of Pace. Every third Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring.

“Beat Goes On” Cardiac Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

“Circle of Hope” Cancer Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Autoimmune Disease Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Better Breathers Club — Has been canceled. For information call 863-386-6421.

Sebring Depression Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

The Palms of Sebring Grief Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Wauchula Grief Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Lake Placid Grief Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Diabetes Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Sebring Grief Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

New Mom Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Stroke Support Group — Has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Coping with your Suicide Loss — scheduled for March 31, April 14 and 28, at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled. Call 863-386-6421 for more information.

Ladies of a Loss (monthly) — Has been canceled. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.

Ladies of a Loss (special meeting) — Has been canceled. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.