SEBRING — A virtual courtroom hearing is scheduled Dec. 21, with Judge Angela Cowden presiding, in the Kenilworth Lodge lawsuit related to the historic hotel’s closure six years ago.
The hearing, in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, involves defendant CT Fire Protection, Inc.’s second motion for sanctions for (plaintiff’s) failure to comply with court orders and defendant Bradley Batz’s motion to compel for sanctions.
Batz was the City of Sebring’s fire chief when the hotel, at 1610 Lakeview Drive, was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties’ lawsuit, filed in September 2016, contended the city lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to it being a “historical structure.”
CT Fire Protection, Inc.’s second motion for sanctions for failure to comply with court orders states that the plaintiff’s (Kenilworth Properties) second amended complaint consists of a single count against CT Fire for breach of contract, which generally alleges that CT Fire provided defective construction services.
CT Fire has been trying to obtain discovery responses from the plaintiff in an effort to defend the claim but the plaintiff has failed or refused to provide such responses despite two specific orders of the court compelling the company to do so, according to CT Fire’s motion.
To date, Kenilworth Properties has failed to provide discovery responses to both CT Fire and defendant Bradley Batz, the motion shows. After six years of litigation, the plaintiff has not produced a single discovery response.
“CT Fire now moves this Court to dismiss this action for Plaintiff’s failure to comply with numerous Court Orders and put an end to this lawsuit once and for all,” the motion states.
CT Fire’s motion states it has been prejudiced by way of undue expense as it has incurred substantial fees/costs in filing motions to secure basic discovery they are entitled to. Moreover, CT Fire said it has been prejudiced in being able to secure relevant evidence and evaluate the plaintiff’s claims.
As of the date of the motion, the plaintiff has not offered any reasonable justification for the violation of the court’s orders at issue, according to the motion.
“Clearly, Plaintiff has exhibited gross indifference not only to the rules of civil procedure, but also to this Court’s ability to promote the orderly movement of this case and dismissal as a sanction is warranted,” CT Fire’s motion states.
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against Batz and CT Fire Protection. The amended complaint contended that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
The amended complaint stated Batz constantly changed what actions the plaintiff needed to take to remediate fire and safety concerns despite the fact that the Kenilworth Properties invested over $100,000 in repairs, including but not limited to $30,000 for the first set of demands, $20,000 for the second set of demands, and $30,000 for a third set of demands.