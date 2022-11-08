Kenilworth Lodge

A court hearing is set for Dec. 21 in the six-year long lawsuit involving the Kenilworth Lodge.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — A virtual courtroom hearing is scheduled Dec. 21, with Judge Angela Cowden presiding, in the Kenilworth Lodge lawsuit related to the historic hotel’s closure six years ago.

The hearing, in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, involves defendant CT Fire Protection, Inc.’s second motion for sanctions for (plaintiff’s) failure to comply with court orders and defendant Bradley Batz’s motion to compel for sanctions.

Recommended for you