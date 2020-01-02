SEBRING — A hearing has been scheduled in the utility service lawsuit filed by two mobile home parks against the City of Sebring.
The four-hour hearing before Judge David Ward is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Highlands County Courthouse.
Two mobile home parks and a property owner of one of the parks seek a temporary injunction to prohibit the city from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on a recently approved city ordinance.
The motion for a temporary injunction, filed Dec. 11 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, is sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village home owner.
The mobile home parks are being represented by a Sarasota law firm, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair, P.A.
The motion for the temporary injunction states that on Sept. 19 the city enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion states.
The complaint in the case states Smith recently purchased a manufactured home in Sebring Village. Despite his repeated requests, the utility refuses to transfer or continue service to Smith’s home. As a result, neither Smith nor his 94-year-old mother may assume occupancy of the home, which has become uninhabitable due to the lack of utilities.
The mobile home parks filed on Dec. 20 a request for a four-hour emergency hearing on their motion for a temporary injunction, but it was denied by Ward.
Also, according to a notice filed Dec. 26, the attorney for the plaintiffs will take the depositions on Jan. 10 of Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus and City Administrator Scott Noethlich for the purpose of discovery for use at trial and other purposes as permitted by the Florida Rules of Civil Procedure.